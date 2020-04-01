Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Ali Zafar says it’s time to get close to God

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

Singer Ali Zafar has said that his foundation [Ali Zafar Foundation] is working towards helping the poor as the country shuts down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time for us to get closer to God,” said Zafar, before reciting a naat he has just written on Samaa TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live.

“People ask me what I have done, so I will share it here…to inspire people to do more. I would urge them to donate more so we can reach more people,” he said.

Zafar added that ration bags worth Rs3,000 are being distributed to needy families while bags worth Rs1,200 have been prepared for poor individuals.

