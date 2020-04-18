Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Sethi shares BTS from Mahi Mera video

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Apr 18, 2020
Photo: File

The lockdown has got celebrities scrolling through their camera roll. Recently, singer Ali Sethi shared a throwback post from the Mahi Mera shoot with Jamaldin.

In an Instagram post, Sethi said: “I loved these specs so much and lost them soon after the shoot.”

View this post on Instagram

throwback to the #mahimera shoot with #Jamaldin — I loved these specs so much and lost them soon after the shoot 😑 #mahimera #folkmusic #alisethi #jamaldin #umarriaz #rural #pakistan

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

Actor Mahira Khan shared an old video of a trip she took with her team, including makeup and hair extraordinaire Babar Zaheer. She captioned it: “humko bari yaad aati hai bhaiyaaa…”

Bollywood producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a major throwback photo with her sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, on Instagram and said: “Well… I think we’ve all learned something today… I am truly my father’s daughter.”

Rhea is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
