Ali Sethi responds to India’s warning against Indo-Pak collaboration

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi responds to The Federation of Western India Cine Employees warning over Indian singers collaborating with Pakistani artistes.

“Since yesterday, I’ve been receiving messages from people about the notice by an Indian organisation warning it’s artists against collaborating with Pakistanis over social media.”

He remarked that he have been criticised and was called names for taking the initiative. This was spontaneous. It’s not something we planned, it did not have an agenda,” said Sethi.

“Music always transcends borders, we listen to music from around the world… people listen to our music too.”

“It’s not something you can control or you should control,” said Sethi.

On April 14, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has yet again warned Indian singers against collaborating with Pakistani artistes.

The film body issued a statement on social media after it noticed that a few artistes have recently worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on a digital platform.

FWICE said in a statement, "Artistes were seen collaborating with Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. We are pained to inform all members that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians."

“Some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan, which is being seen online. We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made.”

The statement came after several cross-border collaborations amid the coronavirus pandemic, featuring singers such as Ali Sethi, Farida Khanum and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Recently, a music session involving legendary singer Farida Khanum from Pakistan and Rekha Bhardwaj from India, with the mastermind of the collaboration, Ali Sethi, was held over a live video on Instagram. Rekha Bhardwaj was accompanied by her husband and movie director Vishal Bhardwaj. Sethi’s live video was joined by over a thousand Instagram users.

The federation, however, made a reference to a recent online music concert organised by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur in collaboration with Pakistan’s Rahat Fateh Ali Khan,

According to a report on an entertainment website, singer Harshdeep Kaur and designer Vijay Arora recently worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in an online concert, which has led FWICE to issue such a strict warning.

