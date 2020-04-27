Aiman Khan becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram

Baandi actor Aiman Khan becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Mahira Khan. The star has now reached 5.9 million followers as compared to Mahira’s 5.8 million.

The actor took to social media and shared a picture with her daughter Amal Muneeb to thank all her Instagram fans. “Sending love to all my Insta fam!” reads the caption.

Her husband Muneeb Butt also took to Instagram to congratulated his wife on the milestone.

Aiman’s popularity is growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

The couple made headlines last year for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

After Mahira, Aiman was closely followed by Sajal Aly and Minal Khan, who both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.