Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aiman Khan becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Aiman Khan becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Baandi actor Aiman Khan becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Mahira Khan. The star has now reached 5.9 million followers as compared to Mahira’s 5.8 million. 

The actor took to social media and shared a picture with her daughter Amal Muneeb to thank all her Instagram fans. “Sending love to all my Insta fam!” reads the caption. 

View this post on Instagram

Sending Love to all my insta fam 🌟🌟

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Apr 25, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

Her husband Muneeb Butt also took to Instagram to congratulated his wife on the milestone. 

Aiman’s popularity is growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

The couple made headlines last year for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

After Mahira, Aiman was closely followed by Sajal Aly and Minal Khan, who both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AIman Khan Mahira Khan Muneeb Butt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.