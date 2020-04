Actor Aijaz Aslam recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph with his Indian co-star Shewta Tiwari from the set of their drama serial Dost.

In the post, Aslam said: “Throwback 2005 drama serial DOST with shewta tiwari… it was shot in Malaysia… those days most of the dramas were shot abroad.”

Fans might remember Shewta from the Indian TV show Kasauti Zindagi Ki where she played the part of Prerna.