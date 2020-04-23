Aijaz Aslam, Samra Mir share major throwback photos

It looks like actor Aijaz Aslam is going through old albums and archives during the lockdown. The actor recently shared another gem. This time he took fans back to 2008.

Taking to Instagram, Aslam said: “Throwback…A rare pic of us at some drama launch event of hum tv 2008.”

In the photo, Aijaz was sitting next to actors Sania Saeed, Humayun Saeed and Faysal Qureshi.

Stepping up her Instagram game, Tanhaiyan star Asif Raza Mir’s wife, Samra, shared a throwback photo of the couple and said: “Kaal ki baat hai.”