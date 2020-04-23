Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Aijaz Aslam, Samra Mir share major throwback photos

Posted: Apr 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Aijaz Aslam, Samra Mir share major throwback photos

Photo: Instagram/@aijazzaslamofficial

It looks like actor Aijaz Aslam is going through old albums and archives during the lockdown. The actor recently shared another gem. This time he took fans back to 2008.

Taking to Instagram, Aslam said: “Throwback…A rare pic of us at some drama launch event of hum tv 2008.”

View this post on Instagram

Throwback…A rare pic of us at some drama launch event of hum tv 2008 @faysalquraishi @saeedhumayun @saniasaeedofficial #throwback #quarantine #flashback #memories #aijazaslam #humayunsaeed #faysalqureshi #saniasaeed

A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

In the photo, Aijaz was sitting next to actors Sania Saeed, Humayun Saeed and Faysal Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram

Kaal ki baat hai❤….

A post shared by MamaMir (@maamaamir) on Apr 22, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT

Stepping up her Instagram game, Tanhaiyan star Asif Raza Mir’s wife, Samra, shared a throwback photo of the couple and said: “Kaal ki baat hai.”

