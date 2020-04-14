Ahad Raza Mir posts an adorable photo with Sajal

Fans cannot get enough of newly-wed actors Ahad Raza Mir and his Yeh Dil Mera co-star Sajal Ali. The internet has been obsessed with the couple since the news of their engagement broke.

The couple was secretive about their wedding day and eventually shared photographs of their destination wedding with fans on Instagram.

Recently, Mir shared an adorable photograph of him and Sajal on Instagram and wrote: “My one and only.”

The actor took to Instagram and shared a portrait of his character, Amaan, from the TV show Yeh Dil Mera.

He thanked the fans watching the show “while staying in their homes during this strange time”. He said the portrait was “a very accurate artistic representation of Amaan. @duaadrewthis you captured the core of his struggle and pain in this painting. Thank you for your art and passion.”