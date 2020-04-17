Adnan Siddiqui checks on Faysal Qureshi during quarantine

Who knew hangouts in 2020 would be just saying hello from the other side. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui drove to check up on actor Faysal Qureshi while escaping from home to do groceries.

Taking to his Instagram account Siddiqui shared a video of him meeting his friend while he sits in the car and Qureshi standing far on his door.

“While I was out doing the groceries , thought of stopping by at Faysal Qureshi’s,” said Siddiqui.” It took him a second to come out when I told his domestic help, that Quratulain is here, a secret admirer of him.”

He remarked that he likes giving pleasant quarantine surprises.

Earlier, Qureshi took his fans and followers back in time when he shared a throwback photograph from eight years ago. The photograph featured Adnan Siddiqui, Aijaz Aslam and Qureshi, the heartthrobs from Pakistan’s TV screens.

In an Instagram post, the Baba Jani star wrote that this was a blast from the past and how time flies.