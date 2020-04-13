Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland

Posted: Apr 13, 2020
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: Screengrab

Actor Adnan Jaffer just made an appearance as General Aziz in the last season of American TV show Homeland.

The actor plays the role of General Aziz in the series which stars Claire Danes as Carries, Mandy Patinkin and Damian Lewis.

In an Interview with Instep, the actor said that the Homeland production team was looking for a South Eastern face and an actor who could speak in English.

“Since I have a presence on Netflix (thanks to a couple of films), their search led to me. I was approached through a casting person who sent me an audition script, which I promptly recorded and sent back. They took a few weeks and luckily, the production team cast me in the character,” he explained.

The actor also talked about the professionalism of the team of Homeland as he plays the character of Pakistani army official

View this post on Instagram

But can she get it back?

A post shared by Homeland on Showtime (@sho_homeland) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Spoiler alert: in the episode, titled ‘In Full Flight’ we see Carrie and Yevgeny (Costa Ronin) search the bazaars in Kohat looking for the flight recorder. Carrie finds Max’s rucksack in one shop. The shopkeeper admits that he recently sold the flight recorder to someone and Carrie offers a finder’s fee for him to arrange a re-sale with the broker at midnight.

While all this is going on, the Pakistani government announces that they view the United States’ threats as an act of war. In the situation room, Pakistan’s mobile nuclear launchers are observed moving towards the Afghan border. To know what happened next, watch the episode.

Adnan Jaffer homeland
 
