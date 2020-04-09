Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Actors Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

Posted: Apr 9, 2020
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actors Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

The internet has been buzzing with wedding bells as news of veteran actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai tying the knot is making rounds online.

While the couple has not made an official announcement yet, their family and friends have been sending love and best wishes on their Facebook profiles. The couple is said to have gotten married in a private ceremony in Lahore on April 4.

The wedding did not look like a high-profile affair as per the photograph of the couple from their big day. They look elegantly dressed in white ensembles.

Ahmed was previously married to film director Farid Ahmed, who passed away in 1993. She is known for her acting skills in TV plays such as Alif Noon, Bol Meri Machhli, Aakhri Baarish, Dhoop May Sawan and Meray Humdum Meray Dost.

In recognition of the actor’s art, the government of Pakistan honoured her with the Presidential Medal of Excellence.

On the other hand, Manzar Sehbai is known as a legendary actor and the brother of renowned poet Sarmad Sehbai. He last faced the screen in Alif.

Manzar Sehbai Samina Ahmed
 
MOST READ
'Mercy' singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
