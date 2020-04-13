Actor Hugh Jackman celebrates 24 years with his wife

Everyone’s favourite mutant, Wolverine, star Hugh Jackman recently celebrated 24 years of marriage with his wife Deb.

In an Instagram post, the actor said that these 24 years have been the best years of his life.

“And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary,” he said.

Jackman’s celebrity friends Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin from The Avengers sent the couple their love.

Reynolds left a cheeky comment as well: “Hang in there Deb.”