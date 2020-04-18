Actor Ali Abbas gives a shout out to his producer

Actor Ali Abbas, who is the star of the upcoming TV serial Tum Ho Wajah, recently gave a shout out to his producer.

In a post on Instagram, the actor introduced the show’s producer Erum and said that she had a list of three things to do every day.

The list included: Wake Ali up, check if he is on the way to the shoot and lastly, repeat the above. The actor said that he loved working with her.

The show has been directed by Samiana Waseem and stars actor Saboor Aly as Sitara, a quiet girl who has to face some unfortunate circumstances. The cast also includes Shahzad Sheikh and Sumbul Iqbal.

Talking about her new project, Saboor said: “Working on this project was a very enriching and fun experience for me, and we are very excited for you to watch this drama on your screens.”