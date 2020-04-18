Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Ali Abbas gives a shout out to his producer

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Actor Ali Abbas gives a shout out to his producer

Photo: Instagram/@aliabbasoffical

Actor Ali Abbas, who is the star of the upcoming TV serial Tum Ho Wajah, recently gave a shout out to his producer.

In a post on Instagram, the actor introduced the show’s producer Erum and said that she had a list of three things to do every day.

View this post on Instagram

This is @binteshahid73 my producer of the serial #tumhowajah She had a list. 1. Wake Ali up 2. Check if he is on the way to the shoot 3. Repeat the above 😁 I loved working with you Erum! ♥️

A post shared by Ali Abbas (@aliabbasofficial) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

The list included: Wake Ali up, check if he is on the way to the shoot and lastly, repeat the above. The actor said that he loved working with her.

The show has been directed by Samiana Waseem and stars actor Saboor Aly as Sitara, a quiet girl who has to face some unfortunate circumstances. The cast also includes Shahzad Sheikh and Sumbul Iqbal.

Talking about her new project, Saboor said: “Working on this project was a very enriching and fun experience for me, and we are very excited for you to watch this drama on your screens.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Abbas Saboor Aly Tum Ho Wajah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother's birthday with family
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother’s birthday with family
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.