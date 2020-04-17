Abrar to perfom online, give money away to the underprivileged

Popular singer Abrarul Haq recently revealed his latest venture and it seems like the celebrity will be exchanging his online presence with a truck load of charity for the underprivileged.

The Chamkeeli singer took to Twitter on April 14 to announce that he has received an ‘inquiry’ from the US about an online concert. He said his fee for this concert will be given to the needy in the form of a truck of food items.

“I am happy to receive an online concert inquiry from the USA against a truck of food items as my fee which will be distributed among the needy people,” reads the post.

Abrar was praised on social media for taking this meaningful gig and his fans said they would be delighted to be a part of a virtual concert of this sort.