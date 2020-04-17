Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Abrar to perfom online, give money away to the underprivileged

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Abrar to perfom online, give money away to the underprivileged

Photo: File

Popular singer Abrarul Haq recently revealed his latest venture and it seems like the celebrity will be exchanging his online presence with a truck load of charity for the underprivileged.

The Chamkeeli singer took to Twitter on April 14 to announce that he has received an ‘inquiry’ from the US about an online concert. He said his fee for this concert will be given to the needy in the form of a truck of food items.

“I am happy to receive an online concert inquiry from the USA against a truck of food items as my fee which will be distributed among the needy people,” reads the post.

Abrar was praised on social media for taking this meaningful gig and his fans said they would be delighted to be a part of a virtual concert of this sort.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abrar-Ul-Haq coronavirus donation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.