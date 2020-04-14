Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Abdullah Qureshi drops new single about fighting COVID-19

Posted: Apr 14, 2020
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Singer-songwriter Abdullah Qureshi has released a new single ‘Daro Na’, to pay tribute to the masked heroes fighting the coronavirus.

Qureshi, who also produced the song, says he wrote it over a video call with his band mates.

“I was feeling particularly sad about everything that has been going around in the world,” he said. “It is just our little contribution to lighten a candle of hope in people’s hearts during these trying times and let those who are fighting for us know that we appreciate and respect them.”

The video has been directed by Muzammil Hasan Zaidi and features actors Aijjaz Aslam, Amar Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Zoya Nasir, Usman Mukhtar, Sabeena Syed and Abdullah Sultan paying their respects to the healthcare workers fighting day and night against the deadly virus.

Despite the lockdown and social distancing, Qureshi has continued to release new music. ‘Daro Na’ is the second single he has released during the pandemic.

