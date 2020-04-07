Aamir Liaquat wants all stray animals to be fed

Aamir Liaquat has a special message for everyone. He wants you all to feed stray animals.

Due to the lockdown, everything is closed and these animals are not getting any food to eat. Liaquat requested everyone to feed stray animals.

He shared a video on social media and captioned it, “Due to the #lockdowneffect , #StrayAnimals have been affected as all marriage halls/restaurants/hotels are closed, they have no place to eat. I request all to feed the stray with leftovers or proper food (if you can afford) these animals are our responsibility as they live among us.”

Liaquat also advised everyone to take of their pets because they are family members.