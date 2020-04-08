Aagha Ali all set to release his song on Kashmir

After Yashma Gill sang for a change, actor turned singer Aagha Ali is all set to release a song about the lockdown in Kashmir.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared some facts about Kashmir and said that his new song will be released on April 10.

In January, Ali released a mesmerising single, Aaj Bhi.

He shared the news about the song on his social media account.

While talking about the song, the actor/singer said that it’s a song that was very close to his heart.

“It’s very close to my heart and I think it is so far the best of lyrics written by me,” Aagha said, revealing that Aaj Bhi has been composed for a show on YouTube called Kalakar Sessions.

The video of the song was released on January 20. The song has been produced by Qasim Azhar.

In May 2019, Aagha had released his song ‘Main Haara’. The song centered around heartbreaks in relationships.

