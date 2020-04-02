Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: Hareem Shah/Facebook

When Hareem Shah started making video on TikTok she had no idea they would go viral or that she would become famous overnight.

“It just happened,” said Pakistan’s TikTok queen in an interview with The Current, a digital media platform.

As Shah started making waves online, she got embroiled in several controversies as well. Currently, Shah has 2.3 million followers on the video-sharing and social networking app.

“You sat in [talk show host] Mubasher Luqman’s plane and since then he started having issues with you,” asked the interviewer.

“The real story was that not many people knew Luqman has his own personal plane. Everyone got to know because of us. People started asking questions as to how he could afford a private plane when he was just an anchor…that is what happened,” explained Shah.

Responding to a question on whether she really visited Prime Minister House, Shah quickly said no.

Given the opportunity to work for playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Shah said she wouldn’t be allower to act in a film or drama serial but she would try her best to work with him. “He’s my favourite.”

To all the haters, Shah said: “If you hate me, block me on social media so you don’t see me but don’t spread lies and rumours about me.”

On their YouTube page, The Current clarified that the interview was shot in their office before the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

