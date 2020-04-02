Is Iqra Aziz stitching a kurta for Yasir Hussain?

Quarantine time has made us all productive, especially celebrities. While we are all doing different activities to keep ourselves busy, here is what Iqra Aziz is doing for husband Yasir Hussain.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hussain said that his wife will be stitching a kurta for him today.

Earlier, the duo took to social media to share with their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine by taking care of each other.

In his free time, Hussain has been braiding his wife’s hair. He is quite good at it because he has had experience braiding his own hair.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their beautiful day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

