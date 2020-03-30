Zhalay, Sharmila Farooqi put on their ‘toque blanche’ in quarantine

The lockdown across Pakistan has led many celebrities to show off their culinary skills.

Recently, actor Zhalay Sarhadi put on her chef’s hat and made potato cutlets with her daughter Anaya while politician Sharmila Faruqi is cooking up a feast with pan fried red snapper with a lemon butter sauce and banana oatmeal muffins.

In an Instagram post, Sarhadi said: “In this situation of crisis let’s make use of this time and spend it wisely. I shared something with you all, checkout the snippet and give me suggestions on what to cook next with my little girl. Hope you’re all taking care of yourselves, staying safe and taking loads of Vitamin C to boost your immunity!”

Faruqi stepped into her kitchen to make some pan fried red snapper with lemon butter sauce and banana oatmeal muffins.

She shared a video of her cooking adventure on social media and said: “Here’s a video of my home cooking made by my maid and house boy!”

While Faruqi and Sarhadi shared their culinary skills, singer Meesha Shafi and Ishq Zahe Naseeb star Zahid Ahmed shared their daily routine with their fans and followers.

In an Instagram post, Shafi shared that her daily routine started with five basics: wash your face, brush your teeth, clean your eyes, brush your hair and put Vaseline on your lips. “Good morning! Here with your daily reminder. Also… what day is it again?” said the Leela singer.

Unlike Shafi’s quick list, actor Zahid Ahmed shared a few suggestions on how to make the most of your day.

His list covered a little bit of everything. From offering prayers on time, reading the Holy Quran with translation, watching TV with the kids, playing board games to having meals together with the family, the actor said that it was important to end the day with joy in your heart.