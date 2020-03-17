WrestleMania 36 to take place without an audience

This year’s WrestleMania will take place without the fans cheering on the Undertaker as he gives his opponent a chokeslam.

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that WrestleMania 36 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” said WWE in a statement. “However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania.”

The WWE said that they had been in contact with city officials in Florida, where the event was scheduled to take place in April. The governor of Florida has suggested that other cities should also cancel large gatherings and events for the next four weeks.

As a part of their contingency plans, WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown took place without an audience as well. The company tweeted an official statement where they said that only essential personnel would be in attendance.