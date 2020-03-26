Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed to August

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman 1984 will not be released this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. It will now be screened two months later in August, according to Variety.com.

Warner Bros studio confirmed this and add that they had indefinitely pulled In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26 as well as Scoob, an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters set for May 15.

Malignant, a thriller from Aquaman director James Wan, was originally scheduled to open on August 14, but was bumped for Gadot’s film. Those three movies remain undated for now.

The delays are inevitable as multiplexes across the world remain closed to help halt the spread of the novel virus.

