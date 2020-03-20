Wipe down door knobs, wash your hands, says Maya Ali

Actor Maya Ali is on a roll. After testing negative for the coronavirus recently, the actor has decided to go on a mission to clean her house.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Teefa in Trouble star said: “Let’s start from our home. Cleaning door nozzles, switch boards and the things that we touch more often. Most importantly wash your hands more frequently.”

Earlier, Ali shared that she had tested negative for the coronavirus. The actor was in the US for a fund-raising tour for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. She returned to Lahore five days ago and got herself checked.

Discussing the process on social media, she said that the process wasn’t easy as there was a lot of stress, anxiety and fear. She added that she was glad to see the airport authorities were taking precautions and screening passengers.