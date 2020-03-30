Will ”Once Upon A Time In Karachi” be a game-changer?

Contemporary films are like a breath of fresh air in Pakistan’s shrinking film industry. While heavy-budget commercial films have always been successful in Pakistan, the audience is becoming more diverse now.

Traditionally, films made on a limited budget such as director Ali Sajjad Shah aka Abu Aleeha’s Katakasha and Tevar have been a hit in Pakistan and were praised by movie buffs. This year, the director is coming out with another film, Once Upon A Time In Karachi.

SAMAA Digital has learnt that Once Upon A Time In Karachi is going to Pakistan’s first commercial action comedy film made at a cost of Rs 12.5 million and has been shot using an Alexa camera. Usually, the budgets of a commercial film are around Rs30 million to Rs50 million. Many movie critics and producers are looking forward to Shah’s film as they believe it can be a real game-changer.

The film stars actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nausheen Shah. While talking to SAMAA Digital, Haider spilled some beans about his character in the film.

“My character in this film is completely different from my character in Na Maloon Afraad and Baaji,” said Haider. “Nasir is a very composed and serious boy who manages his married life while fighting for survival. The film will also feature romance, comedy, music and some serious action.”

He remarked that after their sizzling chemistry in Dewar-e-Shab, Shah decided to cast Nausheen Shah as the lead. “But there is another reason for casting Nausheen and you’ll know why after watching the film,” said he.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, the film’s director said it was challenging for him to make a film in a fun way on a sensitive subject. “It is an attempt to show a true depiction of the problems faced by a common man,” said the director.

“Every person who belongs to a lower and middle-class sector of this country will feel like this film is their story and not of Nasir and Shabana,” he added. “The film revolves around a husband and the extremes limits he can go to for his family.”

While appreciating the film’s cast, Shah said that Mohsin and Nausheen’s performance will surprise the audience as they have both done a great job.

“I believe the Pakistan film industry needs to make five films made at a cost of Rs10 million rather than one film which costs Rs50 million,” he said. He added that all filmmakers should make low budget films while actors, technicians and vendors should lower their rates so that more films can be made.

Here is what you should look out for: the film’s original soundtrack is based on the kalam of the legendary Jaun Elia and has been sung by the rock band, Azal, while the other two songs have been composed by “Gangster” Ali and Bilalullah Dutta. Haider has also composed a song for the film.

The film is expected to be released soon.