When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra

Actor Syra Yousuf recently shared a touching interaction she had with her daughter Nooray. It has her fans tugging at their heart strings.

In an Instagram post, the actor narrated a conversation she had with her daughter, where she asks her why Nooray said ouch when her mother did.

The child responded and said “coz when I get hurt you feel it”.

TV show host Dua Malik commented and said she could “feel the depth as a mother”.

Earlier this month, Yousuf announced that she was parting way from her husband, actor, Shahroz Sabzwari. They had been married for seven years.

The pair was married for seven years.

Both celebrities confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts with the same message. Syra requested the media and public to respect their privacy in this difficult time.