Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

We are destroying our own planet, says Hira Mani

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
We are destroying our own planet, says Hira Mani

Photo: File

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani feels that we human beings are the ones destroying the planet as she shared her thoughts on human isolation and expressed hopes that things will get better.

“Suddenly, everything is going back to place. Pollution levels have reduced drastically, people finally have time, so much time that they don’t even know what to do with it,” Hira said in an Instagram post.

“Parents now have time to spend with their children and families. Work stopped being a priority. Suddenly we are going back to what we should have been a long time ago.

“Now we understand the value of the word solidarity. Suddenly we understand that we are all in the same boat, rich or poor we are all at risk. No food on the shelves and nowhere to go without fear, we are all feeling,” she said.

“Now having an old car or brand new car makes no difference because we can’t go anywhere. Animals are returning to places we didn’t even know they once were, all because humans are in isolation.”

View this post on Instagram

Covid 19 Everything will gets better

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

“No, I don’t think we are the problem, the way we think and act is the problem. Having the knowledge that we are destroying our planet, yet, doing nothing to stop it or making excuses,” the MPTH actor said.

She said in just a few days, the world had started breathing and healing, hoping that this would be a lesson for everyone when it ended.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Hira Mani instgaram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.