We are destroying our own planet, says Hira Mani

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani feels that we human beings are the ones destroying the planet as she shared her thoughts on human isolation and expressed hopes that things will get better.

“Suddenly, everything is going back to place. Pollution levels have reduced drastically, people finally have time, so much time that they don’t even know what to do with it,” Hira said in an Instagram post.

“Parents now have time to spend with their children and families. Work stopped being a priority. Suddenly we are going back to what we should have been a long time ago.

“Now we understand the value of the word solidarity. Suddenly we understand that we are all in the same boat, rich or poor we are all at risk. No food on the shelves and nowhere to go without fear, we are all feeling,” she said.

“Now having an old car or brand new car makes no difference because we can’t go anywhere. Animals are returning to places we didn’t even know they once were, all because humans are in isolation.”

“No, I don’t think we are the problem, the way we think and act is the problem. Having the knowledge that we are destroying our planet, yet, doing nothing to stop it or making excuses,” the MPTH actor said.

She said in just a few days, the world had started breathing and healing, hoping that this would be a lesson for everyone when it ended.

