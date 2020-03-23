We are all in this together, say Ahad and Sajal

Actor Ahad Raza Mir believes that it is all in our hands. “It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together,” he said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star explained that the solution was simple: stay home, wash your hands, social distancing.

“Support our government in taking the right steps and urge everyone you know to take it seriously. I know we can sure as hell beat it together,” he said.

Mir’s wife and co-star, actor Sajal Ali, shared the same post on her Instagram page. The couple recently tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after the wedding, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media. The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day.








