Wajahat Rauf’s Pardey Main Rehnay Do kicks off shooting

Actors Ali Rehman and Hania Amir will play the lead roles in an upcoming Pakistani film Pardey Main Rehnay Do, director Wajahat Rauf confirmed on Monday.

The pair was last seen in Janaan together in 2016.

The film’s shooting started March 1. Rauf shared a picture of a clapperboard from the first day of the shoot on his Instagram. He said shooting is expected to finish within six months.

He revealed that actor Javed Sheikh, too, will play an important role in the upcoming film.

The director told SAMAA Digital that Pardey Main Rehnay Do is a film about social problems. The problems will be portrayed in a fun, comical manner, he said.

Rauf has three films to his credit so far: Karachi Se Lahore, Lahore Se Aagya and Chhalawa.

The film has been written by Mohsin Ali.

On the release of the movie, Rauf said the plan is to try for a release by Eidul Azha.