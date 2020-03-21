Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do shoot on pause

Film director Wajahat Rauf announced that the shooting for his upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do was on halt in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Ali Rehman and Hania Amir in leading roles.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Rauf said that while “we all have deadlines and the risk of facing significant financial losses, the risk of corona spreading here like it has in other countries is unimaginable”.

He thanked the cast and crew for being supportive and hoped that “we can all get through this together and without damage”. The director urged people to stay safe.

Earlier this month, Rauf shared a photograph of a clapperboard from the first day of the shoot on his Instagram. He had said that shooting was expected to finish within six months.