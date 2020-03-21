Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do shoot on pause

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do shoot on pause

Film director Wajahat Rauf announced that the shooting for his upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do was on halt in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Ali Rehman and Hania Amir in leading roles.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Rauf said that while “we all have deadlines and the risk of facing significant financial losses, the risk of corona spreading here like it has in other countries is unimaginable”.

He thanked the cast and crew for being supportive and hoped that “we can all get through this together and without damage”. The director urged people to stay safe.

Earlier this month, Rauf shared a photograph of a clapperboard from the first day of the shoot on his Instagram. He had said that shooting was expected to finish within six months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Parde Mein Rehne Do Wajahat Rauf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.