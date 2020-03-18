Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Wahaj Ali, Hajra Yamin play leads in Asma Nabeel’s Fly

Photo: Asma Nabeel/ Instagram

Pakistani fans’ favourite onscreen couple from Ehd E Wafa, Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin are all set to pair up again. The two will now be gracing the big screen in Asma Nabeel’s upcoming film Fly.

Nabeel took to social media to announce the cast, director and music composer of Fly alongside a lot of other things. She revealed that the film will be revolve around breast cancer.

She called it a “long journey for a cause that’s very close to my heart”.

A long journey for a cause that's very close to my heart. My penned film #Fly on the cause of #BreastCancer and I am so glad to announce @hajra_yamin @wahaj.official @zafarbeo joining this heart touching story. @misbaa.khalid the director, @beenishwaiz production designer, @asmasohail1 stylist, @schumaila.hussain music producer, @beenishparvez_official makeup artist. It's a film from the females of Pakistan for the females of Pakistan. May Allah pave the way for us and help us succeed.

Adding that it was a film with a cause, Nabeel stated, “It’s a film from the females of Pakistan for the females of Pakistan. May Allah pave the way for us and help us succeed.”

She revealed that the film will be directed by Misbaa Khalid. The production design will be done by Beenish whereas music will be produced by Yasir Hussain’s sister Schumaila Hussain.

The writer and producer also shared that Fly would be crowdfunding to raise awareness about breast cancer throughout Pakistan and help battles against the disease.

Nabeel, who is a cancer survivor herself, has written several dramas for television including the groundbreaking Khaani for 7th Sky Entertainment. Her dramas always carry a social message wrapped in entertainment and we’re expecting the same from Fly as well.

