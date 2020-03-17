Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Vogue’s Anna Wintour postpones Met Gala

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue’s Anna Wintour postpones Met Gala

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo: AFP

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said New York’s Met Gala would be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, as she rebuked President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis and threw her weight behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, ‘About Time,’ and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date,” the head of the fashion magazine’s American edition said in a post on Vogue’s website on Monday.

This year’s edition of the sartorially-focused exhibition is to explore “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and was as usual set to open with a star-studded bash the first Monday in May.

Wintour also used the lengthy post to endorse former vice president Biden, who is racing against progressive Bernie Sanders, as her choice Democratic candidate to take on Trump in the November presidential election.

“Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring,” Wintour wrote, before roundly admonishing Trump.

“I, like so many of us, have been appalled by how he has responded to the pandemic, the optimistic and fact-free assurances that all will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims about a ‘foreign virus,’ the narcissistic ease with which he has passed blame to others, his dishonesty with the American people, and worst of all, his shocking lack of empathy and compassion for those who are suffering and fearful,” she said.

The Vogue editor criticised the Trump administration for “unforgivably” slow testing and treatment mobilisation.

“I have been impressed with the wider field of Democratic candidates this primary season, but after Biden’s decisive victories on Super Tuesday, I, like so many Americans, made up my mind to rally behind the vice president,” Wintour said, praising the 77-year-old’s vow to choose a woman as a running mate.

The British-born Wintour, who has helmed American Vogue for more than three decades, developed a longstanding relationship with Barack Obama during his White House tenure, holding high-rolling fundraisers for the Democratic former president.

She also had a heavy hand in Hillary Clinton’s ultimately failed election bid in 2016, raising money for the former secretary of state as well as launching a voter registration drive. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus met gala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.