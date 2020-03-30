Urwa Hocane has mixed feelings about the pandemic

Actor Urwa Hocane recently took to social media to write about her time in quarantine and the global coronavirus pandemic. The Udaari star penned a note on Instagram and said that she had mixed feelings about the pandemic.

She said that while she knew it was a global disaster on a human level, “I also notice that the planet is healing…which I feel was needed,” she said.

The actor said that she missed her family and her heart went out to “all the people struggling right now, be it having to worry about food or be it leaving your home to go out and fight on the frontline as a doctor, policeman, etc…”