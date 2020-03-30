Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Urwa Hocane has mixed feelings about the pandemic

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Actor Urwa Hocane recently took to social media to write about her time in quarantine and the global coronavirus pandemic. The Udaari star penned a note on Instagram and said that she had mixed feelings about the pandemic.

She said that while she knew it was a global disaster on a human level, “I also notice that the planet is healing…which I feel was needed,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Shades of Quarantine! 💭 I have been wondering that I have such mixed feelings about the pandemic! While I am thinking that it’s a global disaster on a human level, I also notice the planet is healing which I feel was so much needed as we had become so careless about harming it and how! While I am missing my mother and my family so so much, I am also grateful that I can be warm & safe at home, I have loved ones that I can talk to and I have food on my table. My heart goes out to all the people struggling right now, be it having to worry about food & health facilities or be it leaving your home to go out and fight on the frontline as a doctor, policeman, etc Stay strong & positive ya’ll & most importantly be grateful & kind & STAY HOME ❤️ #covid19 p.s. I have been enjoying the sunrises & sunsets quite deeply!

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:58am PDT

The actor said that she missed her family and her heart went out to “all the people struggling right now, be it having to worry about food or be it leaving your home to go out and fight on the frontline as a doctor, policeman, etc…”

