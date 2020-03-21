TV shows, mini series to watch during the pandemic

If you haven’t seen these TV shows already, now is your chance to binge watch. SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of shows for you to binge watch.

If you’re in the mood to Netflix and chill. Check out Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). There are three seasons waiting for you. Warning, the show is originally in Spanish so you will have to watch with subtitles.

If you want to watch something with a little less action and more suspense, check out Penn Badgley in You. Yes, that guy from Gossip Girl is the creepy stalker/murderer in this Netflix original.

Also recommended: Valhalla Murders, The Witcher, 3% (Brazilian show about a dystopian society), Stranger Things, Sabrina (not the teenage witch, but chilling adventures), The Messiah, Anthony Mackie’s in Altered Carbon, Pandemic (yes, they have a show on how to prevent a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic), Black Mirror, Korean drama; The Kingdom, Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, Orange is the New Black, Unbelievable, How to Get Away With Murder, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games and The Outsider.

THE LETTER FOR THE KING

Imagine the movie 1917 but set in medieval times filled with magic and monsters as a young knight must deliver a letter (yes, you guess it) to the king that would stop the world from being plunged into darkness. pic.twitter.com/T0n4QjCZR2 — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2020

If you’re in the mood to laugh, check out these shows: Schitt’s Creek, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Arrested Development, Friends, The Simpsons, Family Guy, That 70s Show, Big Bang Theory, The Good Place, South Park, BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty; and Full House.

Netflix has something for everybody, so if you want to watch a period drama, there’s The Crown but you also have Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Love is Blind, Queer Eye, Formula One and a lot of stand up. If you want to rewatch Fawad Khan’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar or a Hollywood classic, Netflix has you sorted.

From HBO, HULU, Amazon Prime or your trusty torrent service check out (in no particular order): The Office, The Sopranos, Seinfeld, Frasier, Buffy, Charmed, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Fleabag, Handmaiden’s Tale, Newsroom, The Wire, Morning Show, Yellowstone, Succession, Ballers, Zero Zero Zero, Two and a Half Men, How I Met Your Mother, Twin Peaks, Whose Line Is It Anyway, The Bold and the Beautiful, Grey’s Anatomy, Band of Brothers, True Detective, Modern Family, The Stranger, Chernobyl, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, My Name is Earl, 30 Rock and The Terror. There’s also the Mindy Project, Modern Love, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven.

Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is POWER. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/3ElYjmlyqF — Hulu (@hulu) March 20, 2020

For classics, don’t forget to check out Yes Minister, Mind Your Language, I Love Lucy, Colombo, Faulty Towers, Monty Python, Mr Bean, Blackaddar, Family Ties and Home Development. If you’re parents are watching, throw in some Rahat Kazmi with Dhoop Kinaray or Tanhaiyan, Alpha Bravo Charlie, 50/50, Angan Tera, Shehzori, Uroosa, Ankahi, Teen Bata Teen, Family Front, Khuda ki Basti, Ansoo, Ainak Wala Jin or Taleem-e-Balighaan.

You can YouTube and catch up on Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s Jhooti, Payar ke Sadqay and Bewafa as well.

If you’re up for a marathon watch, don’t forget: the Harry Potter series, Fast and Furious, Avengers, Terminator, Rambo, Jurassic Park and Lord of Rings (and Hobbit) trilogies.