Turkish film premieres on Pakistan’s silver screen today

Turkish film Yedinci Kogustaki Mucize (Miracle in Cell No. 7) is set to open in cinemas across Pakistan on Friday (today). This is the first Turkish film releasing in the country.

The film, which is a remake of a 2013 Korean film, narrates the story a mentally-ill father (Mehmet) who was wrongly accused of murder and his lonely six-year-old daughter. The prison is their home and only a miracle can keep them together.

The film was released in Turkey last year. It will be screened in Pakistan with subtitles.

Many people, including housewife Sobia Javed, are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

“I watch a lot of Turkish dramas on Netflix so this is just an extension of that,” she said. “I plan to go watch the film this weekend with my family.”

The film is being distributed by HKC Entertainment and depending on the audience’s response, they will decide if more Turkish films should be brought into the country or not.

However, a cinema owner told SAMAA Digital that the film might not do well in Pakistan as it hadn’t been dubbed. “I don’t think they will find an audience here. Plus, the film will also be available on Netflix from today (Friday).”

Since 2019, cinemas and cinema owners in Pakistan have been in a bind after the Association of Film Exhibitors put a ban on Bollywood films. Additionally, the courts also ruled that no Indian content could be broadcast on television.



