Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Trump says US won’t pay for Harry and Meghan’s security

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump says US won’t pay for Harry and Meghan’s security

Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would not pay security costs for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, appearing to confirm that the royal couple have moved to live in California.

They reportedly flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The couple, who had been living in Canada for several months, rocked the royal family earlier this year with their decision to no longer represent the British monarchy and to pursue a new, independent life.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives in the city.

The one-time actress has a network of friends and work contacts in Los Angeles, where she could now restart her career.

Disney announced on Thursday that she will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants.

Harry was reportedly caught in a hoax telephone call recently in which he attacked Trump for his stance on climate change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache
Katrina Kaif picks up the broom in quarantine
Katrina Kaif picks up the broom in quarantine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.