Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

This too shall pass, says Tom Hanks

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago. They were in Australia for a film project. The couple were discharged a week later but remained in self-isolation as they recovered.

On Monday, the Forrest Gump star said that it had been two weeks since their first symptoms and finally, they were feeling better.

The actor explained how sheltering works: “sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

He added that it would take a while but it was imperative to take care of each other…“help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out”.

Hanks and his wife were the first Hollywood celebrities to test positive for the virus. Since then, British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, producer Harvey Weinstein, two stars from the hit TV show Game of Thrones, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko (from Quantum of Solace), Lost star Daniel Dae Kim and Canadian prime minister’s wife Sophie Trudeau have also tested positive.

Tell us what you think:

