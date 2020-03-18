The rule is that good films do well: Nadeem Baig

Actor Nadeem Baig has blamed rising ticket prices for the downfall of the film industry in Pakistan.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Nadeem said that entertainment has been made inaccessible for the common man and cinema tickets are can only be bought by the rich. He added that the real viewers, who decide if the film is a hit or a flop, can no longer afford to watch movies as ticket prices are rising every day.

Responding to a question about the ban on screening Bollywood movies in Pakistan, the actor said that it is unlikely to affect Pakistani movies. He said that Bollywood and Hollywood movies have hit cinemas alongside Pakistani movies in the past and all of them have managed to do well. “The rule is simple, good films will do well.”

Commenting on item songs in recent movies, Nadeem said it is not necessary to use vulgarity to sell tickets. “Films have been watched by large audiences in the past and their songs found popularity in the masses.” In fact, he said, some movies have become hits because of their songs.

“Movies do well based on good songs, not item songs,” he said. The culture shown in Bollywood is neither the culture of Pakistan or India but we keep copying it.

Reminiscing about the Pakistani film industry of the ’70s, he said that the industry is finding its feet again but it will take a while to get back to the same level of glory.

“The people making films do not belong to the industry,” he said. “There are some new people trying very hard to make good films and it is a brave thing to do but it will still take a long time. There is a difference between the nature of film and TV, he added, and the people coming from TV or advertising will not understand it immediately.”

Zarrar

The actor said that his upcoming film Zarrar, was a unique film because it has a non-traditional story. Describing his character in the film, Nadeem said he will be seen playing a retired army officer who works under Zarrar.

He said that film was was complete and should have been released a long time ago as a movie’s attractiveness decreases if it is delayed.

“The lead, Zarrar, will be played by Shaan,” said Nadeem, adding that Shaan had worked very hard on the film which was shot in some beautiful locations set in Pakistan, Turkey and England.

He said that he considered Shaan to be like his own son. Actors Shaan and Reema began their careers with Baig in his hit film Bulandi.

Talking about TV dramas, Nadeem said that the industry had come a long way but will go a longer way still. He said that films were two and hours long and dramas were a lot longer. If a good TV script came his way, the actor said that he would definitely go for it.

Nadeem has recently completing filming for Chaa Ja Re, which will hit cinemas soon. He said he might also star in a Lahore-based production .