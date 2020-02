Actors Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari have parted ways for good.

The pair was married for seven years.

Both celebrities confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts with the same message.

Photo: Syra Yousuf/ Instagram

Photo: Shahroz Sabzwari/ Instagram

Syra requested the media and public to respect their privacy in this difficult time.

The brief message expressed the hope that they could be the “best possible parents” for their daughter.