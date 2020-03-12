Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Naomi Campbell steps out in a hazmat suit

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently boarded a flight a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport wearing a hazmat suit, goggles, a face mask and pink latex gloves.

She took to Instagram to share photographs of her precautionary outfit which was given the seal of approval by her fans.

However, many people accused her of making fun of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed several lives.

Safety first.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

In one photo, the supermodel poses with her suitcase and in another, she is on board the plane wearing a cape over the hazmat suit.

Campbell has promised her 8.6 million followers that she will share a full video on her YouTube channel as well.

