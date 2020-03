The actor is in Lahore for a shoot

Actor Saba Qamar was recently greeted by the students of Superior University with a rendition of the soundtrack of her hit TV show Baaghi.

Qamar is currently in Lahore for a shoot.

The show is loosely based on the life of social media star Qandeel Baloch who was murdered by her brother.



The actor shared the video in her Instagram stories on Friday evening.



In the video, Qamar can be heard thanking the young men and women who sang for her.