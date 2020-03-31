Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Spanish tenor Domingo leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo said on Monday (Mar 30) he is recovering from COVID-19 at home after being released from hospital in Mexico.

The 79-year-old opera star said on March 22 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was later admitted to hospital.

On Sunday, he wrote on his Facebook page that he was back at his Apaculpo home and credited the early treatment he had received with easing his recovery.

“I am at home and I feel good. Fortunately from the first symptom I was, as always, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidities, so COVID-19 was immediately suspected and this helped me a lot,” he wrote.

The Spanish icon, who won worldwide acclaim in the 1990s as one of the Three Tenors alongside Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti, has since August been engulfed in a sexual harassment scandal.

He is accused of forcibly kissing, grabbing and fondling women over a period of more than 30 years.

“At this time, my thoughts are with those who suffer and with all those who are fighting generously to save lives. I thank everyone for your love and once again I recommend everyone stays at home.”

