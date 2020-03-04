Sonam Kapoor borrows Elizabeth Taylor’s diamonds

View this post on Instagram

“ I feel very adventurous. There are so many doors to be opened, and I’m not afraid to look behind them.” Elizabeth Taylor Thank you so much @bulgari for letting me borrow this iconic necklace that belonged to an Icon I greatly admire. Elizabeth Taylor was the epitome of what a movie star should be. 👗 @wadha 💎 @bulgari 💄 @artinayar 💇‍♀️ @bbhiral 📸 @thehouseofpixels STYLE @rheakapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 1, 2020 at 3:15am PST