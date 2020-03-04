Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor borrows Elizabeth Taylor’s diamonds

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor borrows Elizabeth Taylor’s diamonds

Photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently borrowed Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic diamonds from Bulgari for a photoshoot.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the starlet said that the necklace belonged to an icon she greatly admired.

Taylor last wore these diamonds nearly 53 years ago at the Oscars in 1967 when she won the best actress award for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bulgari Elizabeth Taylor Sonam Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa's script: Saifi Hassan
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa’s script: Saifi Hassan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.