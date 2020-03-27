Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Sharmeen shares throwback photo with John Legend, Salma Hayek

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Photo: Instagram/@sharmeenobaidchinoy Verified

From a roof top in London back in 2013, two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy shared a throwback photograph with Grammy winnder John Legend and the sensational Salma Hayek.

In a post on Instagram, the filmmaker said that the photograph was taken when the trio launched their Chime for Change series. She added that it was a series that encouraged girls to dream big.

“On a London roof top in 2013 when we launched our Chime for Change series with Salma Hayek & John Legend A series that encouraged girls to dream big!” read the caption.

