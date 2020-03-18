Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Shaniera Akram wants people to also clean their phones

Posted: Mar 18, 2020
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, Shaniera Akram wants people to also clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Taking to social media, she asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.

“Hands are not the only things with germs that need to be cleaned. How many times do you put your hands on your phone to type or use your phone near your face?”

Akram has always been vocal about social issues. Earlier, she took to social media to share the deplorable state of Karachi beach. she also took the initiative to get the Seaview cleaned of the medical waste.

RELATED STORIES
 

