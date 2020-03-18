Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, Shaniera Akram wants people to also clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Taking to social media, she asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.

“Hands are not the only things with germs that need to be cleaned. How many times do you put your hands on your phone to type or use your phone near your face?”

Hands are not the only things with germs that need to be cleaned. How many times do you put your hands on your phone to type or use your phone near your face? This was the swab I just cleaned my phone and charger cord with. Don’t judge me till you do it too!!! #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/QJCOCv0cmV — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 17, 2020

Akram has always been vocal about social issues. Earlier, she took to social media to share the deplorable state of Karachi beach. she also took the initiative to get the Seaview cleaned of the medical waste.