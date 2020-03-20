Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram wants a cure for the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shaniera Akram wants a cure for the coronavirus

Photo: Instagram

What would you like for your birthday this year? Shaniera Akram wants a cure for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, former skipper Wasim Akram’s wife said: “Best birthday present ever if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today.”

In another tweet, she said: “Woke up to the news that #Chloroquine has been tested and thought to have a recovery rate. Wouldn’t that be the best birthday gift ever?”

Her husband said that in a time when the world feels like it is turning upside down, “your smile may not be the cure we need, but it sure is the best medicine”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.