What would you like for your birthday this year? Shaniera Akram wants a cure for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, former skipper Wasim Akram’s wife said: “Best birthday present ever if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today.”

In another tweet, she said: “Woke up to the news that #Chloroquine has been tested and thought to have a recovery rate. Wouldn’t that be the best birthday gift ever?”

Her husband said that in a time when the world feels like it is turning upside down, “your smile may not be the cure we need, but it sure is the best medicine”.