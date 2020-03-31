Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Shaniera Akram shows off her wig collection in quarantine

Photo: Shaniera Akram\ Instagram

Self-isolation can be boring, but Shaniera Akram has decided to make it fun.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared some fun photos with her family from the self-quarantine wearing funky wigs.

Earlier, she took to social media to share that she wanted to get quarantined with salon staff.

Taking to Twitter, she said she envied people who were quarantined with trained hairdressers, beauticians, massage therapists, chefs, handymen, personal trainers or primary school teachers right now.

She also urged people to clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus. Akram asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.

