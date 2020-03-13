Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport

Actor Shamoon Abbasi arrived in Dubai to find people unperturbed by the fear of coronavirus.

The Waar star posted a video on Instagram in which he explained the situation on Dubai airport in wake of the coronavirus.

 

 
 
 
No need to panic

“It’s midnight and the airport seems a little deserted,” he said. “Not everyone is wearing a mask, but still there is a sense of urgency.” He added that that very few people seemed to be travelling.

The actor clarified that he was one of the few people wearing a mask while most people around him seemed to be roaming around without one. “To be honest there wasn’t a very strict scanning process.”

He expressed surprise at the situation despite hearing that a lot of people in Dubai had been affected by coronavirus.

Abbasi said he will be going to Bangkok from Dubai where he will be shooting for a film.

