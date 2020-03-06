Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Sham Idrees, Froggy welcome daughter

Photo: Instagram/@shamidrees

YouTube stars Sham Idrees and his wife, Seher (Queen Froggy), welcomed their daughter Sierra into the world with a post on Instagram and her own page.

In the post, Idrees said: “Alhamdulillah We are blessed to announce the arrival of our baby girl  Please keep her in your prayers! Say Mashaa’Allah.” 

The parents shared the same photograph on Sierra’s page (@iamsierraidrees) with the caption: “Hi world”.

Sierra is only seven days old and has more than 57,000 people following her on her Instagram.

Idrees also tweeted that people were asking for photographs of the newborn. “Wait a little while, let her grow up. She’s too precious and tiny. Just keep her in your prayers.”

