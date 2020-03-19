Shagufta Eijaz wants coronavirus preventative measures, not panic

Pakistani television actor Shagufta Ejaz has a message for her fans amidst the coronavirus outbreak. She wants everyone to adopt preventive measures rather than panicking or becoming overconfident.

In a message on Instagram, the actor said the coronavirus has caused so much unnecessary panic all around the world as people have bought all necessary resources in bulk causing a shortage of sanitisers, masks, thermometers and antibacterials all over the country.

“Everyone is uninformed about the disease itself and no one is willing to give up unnecessarily leaving their homes. Your health and safety come first, the restaurants and movie theatres and malls will still be here when everything settles down,” reads her post.

She remarked that everyone should stay home and safe. “It is your duty as an individual to keep yourself and your family safe. Just because you’re young and strong doesn’t mean you can’t extract the virus and pass it on to someone with a weakened immune system in your home. Don’t risk your loved one’s health by being overconfident.”

Sharing the preventive measures to tackle coronavirus, Ejaz asked her fans to avoid going out unnecessarily and wash their hands frequently, refraining from touching their faces.

“Socially distance yourself and keep a 3 feet distance from everyone around you. If you have a fever, cough, flu and difficulty breathing, please do not hesitate to seek medical attention.”

She concluded her message with a small prayer “Please pray that Allah helps us and everyone around us through this difficult time and puts an end to all this very soon. Ameen!”