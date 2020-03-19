Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Shagufta Eijaz wants coronavirus preventative measures, not panic

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Pakistani television actor Shagufta Ejaz has a message for her fans amidst the coronavirus outbreak. She wants everyone to adopt preventive measures rather than panicking or becoming overconfident. 

In a message on Instagram, the actor said the coronavirus has caused so much unnecessary panic all around the world as people have bought all necessary resources in bulk causing a shortage of sanitisers, masks, thermometers and antibacterials all over the country.

“Everyone is uninformed about the disease itself and no one is willing to give up unnecessarily leaving their homes. Your health and safety come first, the restaurants and movie theatres and malls will still be here when everything settles down,” reads her post.

The Corona virus has caused so much unnecessary panic all around the world. People have bought all necessary resources in bulk causing a shortage of sanitisers, masks, thermometers, anti bacterials all over the country. Everyone is uninformed about the disease itself and no one is willing to give up unnecessarily leaving their homes. Your health and safety comes first, the restaurants and movie theatres and malls will still be here when everything settles down. It is your duty as an individual to keep yourself and your family safe. Just because you’re young and strong doesn’t mean you can’t extract the virus and pass it on to someone with a weakened immune system in your home. Don’t risk your loved ones health by being overconfident. Stay at home as much as you can. Wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face. Socially distance yourself and keep a 3 feet distance from everyone around you. If you have a fever, cough, flu and difficulty breathing, please do not hesitate to seek medical attention. Please pray that Allah helps us and everyone around us through this difficult time and puts an end to all this very soon. Ameen! 🙏🏻

She remarked that everyone should stay home and safe. “It is your duty as an individual to keep yourself and your family safe. Just because you’re young and strong doesn’t mean you can’t extract the virus and pass it on to someone with a weakened immune system in your home. Don’t risk your loved one’s health by being overconfident.”

Sharing the preventive measures to tackle coronavirus, Ejaz asked her fans to avoid going out unnecessarily and wash their hands frequently, refraining from touching their faces.

“Socially distance yourself and keep a 3 feet distance from everyone around you. If you have a fever, cough, flu and difficulty breathing, please do not hesitate to seek medical attention.”

She concluded her message with a small prayer “Please pray that Allah helps us and everyone around us through this difficult time and puts an end to all this very soon. Ameen!”

