Shaan drops Zarrar trailer on Pakistan Day

To help his fellow countrymen celebrate Pakistan Day from the safety of their homes, actor Shaan Shahid, released the trailer of his upcoming action-thriller Zarrar.

The trailer dropped on YouTube with the caption: “Let’s celebrate Pakistan Day and save this country in these stressful times. As responsible citizens, we bring you the trailer of the most entertaining, most anxiously awaited blockbuster of the year. Stay at home and celebrate with ZARRAR!”

ZARRAR Official Trailer 2020 | Shaan Shahid | Kiran Malik | Nadeem Baig … https://t.co/E2YxXvwIz5 via @YouTube its here .. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 23, 2020

In the film, Shaan stars in the lead as Zarrar, a member of the ISI’s special unit which is out there to eliminate threats to the country. The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz. It has been written and directed by Shaan.

The film is set for release later this year.

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA Digital, Baig said that the film was unique as it had a non-traditional story. Talking about his character in the film, Baig said that he is playing the role of a retired army officer who works under Zarrar.

He added that Shaan had worked hard on the film which was shot in some beautiful locations set in Pakistan, Turkey and England.

For four years, the actor’s fans have been waiting for updates on the film. Back in 2016, he shared some behind the scene shots of the film. The following year, he revealed the films logo and posters.