Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan drops Zarrar trailer on Pakistan Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaan drops Zarrar trailer on Pakistan Day

Photo: Official poster

To help his fellow countrymen celebrate Pakistan Day from the safety of their homes, actor Shaan Shahid, released the trailer of his upcoming action-thriller Zarrar.

The trailer dropped on YouTube with the caption: “Let’s celebrate Pakistan Day and save this country in these stressful times. As responsible citizens, we bring you the trailer of the most entertaining, most anxiously awaited blockbuster of the year. Stay at home and celebrate with ZARRAR!”

In the film, Shaan stars in the lead as Zarrar, a member of the ISI’s special unit which is out there to eliminate threats to the country. The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz. It has been written and directed by Shaan.

The film is set for release later this year.

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA Digital, Baig said that the film was unique as it had a non-traditional story. Talking about his character in the film, Baig said that he is playing the role of a retired army officer who works under Zarrar.

He added that Shaan had worked hard on the film which was shot in some beautiful locations set in Pakistan, Turkey and England.

For four years, the actor’s fans have been waiting for updates on the film. Back in 2016, he shared some behind the scene shots of the film. The following year, he revealed the films logo and posters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan day shaan shahid zarrar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.