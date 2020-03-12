Senate committee to review Zindagi Tamasha on March 16

The Council of Islamic Ideology will not review Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha according to a decision made by the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday.

The Senate committee has asked the Central Board of Film Censors for a copy of the film.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, the chairperson of the committee, said that the committee took notice of the ban on the film. He said he was surprised to learn that the film had been cleared twice.

“We directed that the screening for the CII should be held in abeyance till the committee views and decides whether there is something objectionable in it or not.”

Senator Khokar made this decision after an in-camera session was held to discuss the film where he was briefed by the central and provincial censor boards.

During the meeting, the senator was informed by an official from the Central Board of Film Censors that the film was sent to them for a review last July. A few days later, the board issued a clearance certificate.

He explained that on January 16, members of civil society and Tehreek-e-Labbaik raised objections to the film’s release. The following day, the TLP announced a countrywide strike if the film was released.

A few days later, the Sindh and Punjab censor boards announced that they would not allow the film’s release.

The senator was informed that the film hadn’t been banned but the release was “on hold” as people had raised objections after watching the film’s trailer.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Senator Khokar said that a screening will be arranged for March 16. If the film has nothing objectionable in it, we will clear it for immediate release, he said.